Trade Deadline Updates on De'Aaron Fox, Jimmy Butler, and Jusuf Nurkic

I touch on De’Aaron Fox potentially getting traded and some frameworks to teams he's been linked to. I also go over the Heat reportedly lowering asking price on Jimmy Butler, and Jusuf Nurkic trades the Suns could turn to with it looking less likely that they'll get Butler. Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
