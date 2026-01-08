Third Apron

Trae Young Traded to the Washington Wizards | Third Apron Podcast
Yossi Gozlan
Jan 08, 2026

Trae Young is being traded to the Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. We discuss the trade live and break down what it means for these teams.

