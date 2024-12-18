Zach LaVine to the Nuggets? How a trade would work under the salary cap and apron rules

Last night, The Athletic reported that the Nuggets have significant interest in acquiring Zach LaVine. I remember reading a report 3 or 4 years ago about the Nuggets having interest in him then, but they didn't want to part with Michael Porter Jr. at the time. Now it appears that their stance has changed and they could be open to making this swap happen. I go over multiple frameworks of what a trade could look like and preview the Nuggets' long-term payroll if they bring in a third maximum player. 0:00 Intro 0:28 Nuggets payroll structures and their trade restrictions as an apron team 1:39 The simplest Zach LaVine trade framework 2:11 How it would impact their payroll + how it could also apply to Brandon Ingram 3:15 How LaVine's trade bonus could make the deal bigger 5:11 How the Nuggets can make this work through the end of next season 6:27 Why it might not be teneble beyond 2026. 7:02 The case for keeping Michael Porter Jr. 8:30 Why I like it a little more for the Bulls The Athletic report: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6002502/2024/12/17/zach-lavine-trade-rumors-nuggets/

