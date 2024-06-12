2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 13: New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans FINALLY had a (mostly) healthy season and gave this group its fair shot. And they did well maintaining a top 6 seed throughout most of the season. However, they dropped all the way down to the 8 seed and were completely outclassed by the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. Now that the organization understands the roster and its personnel more, they can identify who to move and who to bring in. They are reportedly seeking an upgrade at center, which is obvious, but also at point guard. They've been linked to Trae Young, Darius Garland, and Dejounte Murray, and I think they have the assets to get any of them as well as a center like Jarrett Allen or Clint Capela. With Trey Murphy set to extend and get promoted to the starting lineup, Ingram seems like the odd man out, especially with a max extension looming. But if they're also bringing in a new point guard, they should probably move CJ McCollum as well. It may be complicated to pull all that off, but thankfully they have up to 6 first-round picks they could trade to move things along. 0:00 Intro 0:58 2024-25 Pelicans payroll analysis 2:16 Brandon Ingram and his contract situation 3:15 Why the Pelicans need to trade one or both of Ingram or CJ McCollum 4:27 Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela scenario 5:55 Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scenario 7:02 Projecting into the future and why this is a more sustainable Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com