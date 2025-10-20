Bold Predictions for the 2025-26 Season| Third Apron Podcast

In today’s show, we make predictions on topics such as a trade we think will happen, first time All-Stars, and teams we could see blowing it up after this season.

0:00 Intro/Christian Braun extension reactions

5:40 First Coach Fired

5:27 First-Time All-Star

26:47 Surprise Top-Six Playoff Team

36:47 Who Will Blow it Up at the End of the Season

49:40 Who Will Go All-In at the End of the Season

57:20 Trade Prediction

1:09:16 One League-wide Change

1:16:50 Contract That Will Age Well Over Time

1:20:51 Contract That Will Age Poorly Over Time

1:26:00 Wild Card Prediction

