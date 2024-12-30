Dorian Finney-Smith for D'Angelo Russell trade analysis + Lakers Trade Deadline Primer

Last night, it seemed like Dorian Finney-Smith was headed to Memphis. Instead, he's headed to the Lakers for three second-round picks. The Lakers have done a decent job at replenishing their wing depth since 2021 and have their most depth there in a while. I think they certainly upgraded their top lineup, but not sure if its enough to put them over the top in the West. Meanwhile, the Nets continue to build on their pile of draft picks. They have the most picks over the next seven drafts than anyone else. 0:00 Intro 1:06 Lakers trade limitations and their post-trade cap outlook 2:46 Next targets for the Lakers 3:28 Remaining draft assets they can trade and why they're not trading for a star 4:33 Why the Lakers might not be able to get the type of guard they're looking for 6:15 Overall thoughts on acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith 9:00 Nets cap perspective 10:19 Cameron Johnson's trade candidacy 11:09 Why I don't think D'Angelo Russell is getting bought out 12:14 Updated 2025 cap space projection 13:11 Overall thoughts on the trade for the Nets Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: The Third Apron: https://yossigozlan.substack.com/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan