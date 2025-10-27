First Week of the 2025-26 NBA Season Recap: 10 Impressions | Third Apron Podcast

In today’s show, we discuss several of the most interesting developments of the season, including the gambling scandal, Victor Wembanyama’s dominance, the Mavericks’ continuing year from hell, and all the exciting rookies.

0:00 Intro

1:48 The gambling scandal and the Rozier/Heat side of things

22:10 Knicks promising offense

32:15 Mavericks Rant of the Week

43:42 Will Wemby’s arrival push the Spurs to go all-in now?

57:16 Magic early offensive struggles

1:03:26 Grizzlies get another draft hit in Cedric Coward

1:11:09 Sixers and Wizards young players emerge

1:18:23 Bucks looking pretty good

1:22:19 Who Says No?

