First Week of the 2025-26 NBA Season Recap: 10 Impressions | Third Apron Podcast
First Week of the 2025-26 NBA Season Recap: 10 Impressions | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan
Oct 27, 2025
In today’s show, we discuss several of the most interesting developments of the season, including the gambling scandal, Victor Wembanyama’s dominance, the Mavericks’ continuing year from hell, and all the exciting rookies.

0:00 Intro

1:48 The gambling scandal and the Rozier/Heat side of things

22:10 Knicks promising offense

32:15 Mavericks Rant of the Week

43:42 Will Wemby’s arrival push the Spurs to go all-in now?

57:16 Magic early offensive struggles

1:03:26 Grizzlies get another draft hit in Cedric Coward

1:11:09 Sixers and Wizards young players emerge

1:18:23 Bucks looking pretty good

1:22:19 Who Says No?

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!

Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com

