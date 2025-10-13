Third Apron

Yossi Gozlan
Huge Show Announcement! And The First Annual Trade Awards for 2024-25 | Third Apron
Huge Show Announcement! And The First Annual Trade Awards for 2024-25 | Third Apron

Yossi Gozlan
Oct 13, 2025
Sam and I decided to make it official. He is now the official co-host of Third Apron with Sam Quinn and Yossi Gozlan!

In our official debut together, Sam takes the reins to honor all the best and most notable trades of the 2024-25 season.

