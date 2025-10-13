Huge Show Announcement! And The First Annual Trade Awards for 2024-25 | Third Apron

Sam and I decided to make it official. He is now the official co-host of Third Apron with Sam Quinn and Yossi Gozlan!

In our official debut together, Sam takes the reins to honor all the best and most notable trades of the 2024-25 season.

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on: https://x.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $5 per month or $60 annually!

Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com