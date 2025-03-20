Philadelphia 76ers post-2025 trade deadline outlook with Adam Aaronson

Adam Aaronson, Sixers beat writer for PhillyVoice, joins me to discuss the Sixers' disappointing season, the previous offseason where they had $60 million in cap space to sign Paul George, the future of Joel Embiid, how keeping their pick changes their outlook, and what else to look out for ahead of the 2025 offseason.You can follow Adam onTwitter at https://x.com/SixersAdamBlueSky at https://bsky.app/profile/adamaaronson.bsky.socialAnd see all of his work on PhillyVoice.com.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialSalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
Third Apron Podcast
A fun NBA podcast about transactions and the CBA. Hosted by salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan and NBA writer Sam Quinn.A fun NBA podcast about transactions and the CBA. Hosted by salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan and NBA writer Sam Quinn.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes