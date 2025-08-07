Third Apron

Third Apron

July 2025

How the Lakers Can Have Max Cap Space in 2027
I look at the Lakers cap space plans and how Luka Doncic's upcoming extension and a lucrative new contract for Austin Reaves factor in. I also look at…
  
Yossi Gozlan
2025 NBA Front Office Rankings
Listen now | Sam joins the show to discuss his front office rankings from last week.
  
Yossi Gozlan
1:49:04
The Brooklyn Nets Still Have a Lot of Cap Space. When Must They Spend It?
I look at the Nets fluid cap space situation, how much they'll need to spend before the season starts, and how Cam Thomas' situation factors in.
  
Yossi Gozlan
Jonathan Kuminga and the 2025 Restricted Free Agents: How Much Longer Could This Go?
I check in on the restricted free agents with in-depth look at the Jonathan Kuminga situation, explain why the Warriors offseason is being held hostage…
  
Yossi Gozlan
Buyout Implications, Marcus Smart to the Lakers, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, and more with Sam Quinn
I'm back from NBA Summer League.
  
Yossi Gozlan
1:36:16
The Death of Incentives
No player has received incentives in this year's free agency. I explain why and give practical examples to show why they're frowned upon in the NBA's…
  
Yossi Gozlan
1
Father Stretch My Contract
I analyze the Bucks and Suns respective decisions to stretch Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal and if it's the start of a new trend in the future of…
  
Yossi Gozlan
Norman Powell for John Collins Trade, Beal, & More with Sam Quinn
Sam joins to discuss the Norman Powell for John Collins trade, the Suns and Bucks maxing out the stretch provision, and more.
  
Yossi Gozlan
1:11:34
Bucks Bold Move, Pacers Stuck, & Lakers Get a Big with Sam Quinn
Listen now | Sam joins to discuss the Bucks, Pacers, Damian Lillard, Lakers, and more.
  
Yossi Gozlan
1:19:05

June 2025

